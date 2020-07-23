TALBOTT - Danny Ray Jent, 64, of Talbott, TN went home to be with the Lord at the Morristown Hamblen Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born February 24, 1956 in Ary, KY, and was the son of Geraldine Amburgey Jent and the late Hubert Jent, his fishing partner.
Danny was a lifetime member of Central Baptist Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Science Hill High School, where he played football. He later graduated from Tennessee Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. After graduation, he was part owner of Tom’s Sporting Goods in Morristown. He was a meat inspector for the Federal government for 19 years. He was a member of the Hungry Fisherman, and Ducks Unlimited.
Everyone who knew Danny was well aware of his passion for fishing, which he learned from his father (who was a professional bass fisherman). Danny was a member of the Tri-Cities BASS club. His fishing career resulted in many successful tournament finishes including first place alongside his father on Lake Okeechobee, and winning on Watts Bar, and Douglas Lake. Danny had a humorous nature and would have everyone around him laughing. He often spoke of a quote from his father about fishing. He said “Fish are a lot like people, they would be better off if they would keep their mouths shut.” He had a heart as big as all outdoors. His generosity, loving nature and kindness will forever be a gift his family and friends will always treasure. Although our hearts are broken, we cling to the thought of seeing your smiling face again.
In addition to his mother, Geraldine Jent, those left to cherish Danny’s memory include his loving wife of 22 years, Penny Jent, children: Rob Southerland, and Spring Southerland; his adored grandson, Ian Southerland, his sisters: Vicky Hurley and her husband Dean, Teresa Hurley and her husband Terry; several aunts, uncles, niece: Jessica Wells and her husband Mike; nephew: Cody Hurley and his wife, Gabrielle, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to either the Shriner’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those who wish to pay their respects may do so between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Danny’s life will be held at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of the funeral home. Friends wishing to attend the service may listen on their radio on 88.9 FM in the comfort of their vehicle. A Graveside service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Rob Southerland, Allen Burleson, Tony Street, Leroy Jent, Terry Hurley and Dean Hurley will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Jent family during this difficult time.