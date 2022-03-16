JOHNSON CITY - Danny Ray (Dan) Estep, 62, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Dan was born in Elizabethton, TN on June 12, 1959. He was the son of the late Ray and Betty Danner Estep.
Dan graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1977. After graduation, he began working at American Air Filters. Prior to his retirement, Dan was employed by UPS, Superior Industries and Holliston Mills.
Dan is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Liesa McCloud Estep; son. Nicholas Estep; brother, Ralph Estep (Susie Johns); niece, Erin Estep Arnold (Matt). He is also survived by special friends, Bill and Judy Boone and David Harrison.
Dan enjoyed watching college football and NASCAR races. He especially enjoyed watching cooking shows and trying out new recipes on his family and friends. Dan never missed an opportunity to tell a joke. He was famous for his bad dad jokes.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the emergency room staff of Johnson City Medical Center for the kindness shown to Dan and his family.
Per Dan’s request, there will not be a funeral or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.