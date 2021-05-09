GRAY - Danny “Moose” McCrary, 69, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Moose was born on May 27, 1951, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Clive and Maxie Powers McCrary. He was a native of Gray and had lived in the area for his entire life.
Moose was a graduate of Georgia Cumberland Academy. He retired from Sprint Telephone Company after 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Moose was also preceded in death by a son, Micah Jason McCrary.
Those left to cherish Moose’s memory include his loving wife, Connie Snyder McCrary; his daughter, Sabrina Barnett & husband Chad; three sons, PJ Hall, Dustin Hall & wife Jodie, & Greg Harwood; three sisters, Patricia Moore, Teresa Widener Craig, and Jean Bell & husband Will; brother, Dale Roach; special friends, Jonathan & Nikki Hicks, and Doug & Kelly Ozebek; and eight grandchildren, Destiny Carty, Gabby Barnett, Hayden Barnett, Brayden Barnett, Daniel Hall, Delilah Hall, Micah Hall, and Isabella Hall.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon; a funeral service will follow beginning at 12:00 noon. The graveside Service will be held at Gray Community Cemetery, located in Gray, Tennessee, following the funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM.
Condolences can be sent to Moose’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
