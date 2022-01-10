ERWIN - Danny Lee Foster, age 68, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. A native of Erwin, Danny is a son of the late Clarence and Nevada (Shelton) Foster. He retired as a welder. Danny was a member of Freedom Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and having fun with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Miller) Foster, as well as two sisters and one brother.
Danny Lee Foster has left behind to cherish his memory: children: Dallas Smith (Ron Lewis), Tammy Johnson (Mike) and Tracie Wilson (Steve); grandchildren: Chad Johnson (Barbara), Alexis Correa (Pedro), Brent Smith (Leah), Gavin Smith (Baileigh), Brooke Hinkle (Josh), Morgan, Shaelyn and Chandler Wilson; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Wayne Foster (Linda), Patricia Williams, Janice Monroe, Hazel Clark (Mike) and Jeffery Foster; Several nieces and nephews; special great-niece: Hannah Stalker.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Danny Lee Foster in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Wilson, Raymond Perkinson and Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends at other times at Danny’s home at 4072 Highway 81S, Erwin, TN 37650. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Mill Creek Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 pm on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Danny’s grandsons.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Danny Lee Foster through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.