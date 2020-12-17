Dannie Joe Estep, passed away at his home in Santa Fe New Mexico on November 28th, 2020. He was in the presence of his Goddaughters, Crystal Mackey and Charlene Mackey at the time of his passing. Dannie was proceeded in death by his mother, Helen Hurley Estep, and father, Tank Estep, as well as his brother Blaine Estep, all of Johnson City Tennessee. He has one surviving brother, Joe Chastain of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. His surviving Goddaughters, Crystal Charlene and Brianna Mackey, lived near him in San Diego. Dannie said many times, that Crystal was the daughter he never had. He cherished and loved her and her sisters more than anything. There are several cousins also throughout the Johnson City area in which he was born in 1946, and was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Dannie was a big brother not only to Blaine and Joe, but many cousins as well. He was always looked to for advice and input from many family members. Upon graduating from Science Hill, Dannie entered the United States Air Force and became an avionics specialist working on the complex avionics systems on the military aircraft used during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, Dannie made his home in San Diego California for over 40 years. During his time in California, Dannie worked as a federal government employee while overseeing and supervising employees in regards to avionics installation and repair for the United States Navy, at Naval Air Station, North Island.
Dannie had a very successful career at North Island, and traveled all over the world to assist downed aircraft when personnel on sight were unable to determine needed repairs. Dannie was sent to these remote locations because of his expertise and knowledge of the avionics systems. He was the “go to” guy. He use to joke about traveling all over the world just to figure out what the problems were with the downed aircraft, and telling others how to fix it!
He will be greatly missed by many loved ones.