JOHNSON CITY - Daniel Wayne Street, 45, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence.
Daniel was born into the loving home of Ronald and Lynda Smith Street, of Jonesborough, Tennessee.
JOHNSON CITY - Daniel Wayne Street, 45, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence.
Daniel was born into the loving home of Ronald and Lynda Smith Street, of Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Daniel was a graduate of Science Hill High School. He became an accomplished carpenter and worked for Larry Street Construction.
Daniel enjoyed fishing. He used his artistic talents on the job and in restoring old treasures.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mabel Cash Smith and paternal grandparents, William Bert and Violet Reavis Street.
Along with his parents, those remaining to cherish the memory of Daniel include: one daughter, Marissa Street (her mother, Janice Jones; and her sister, Tiffany Price); one brother, David (Misty) Street; one nephew, Carson Street; one niece, Kennedy Street; one uncle, Larry (Joette) Street; and two aunts, Phyllis (Mike) Rash and Teresa (her son, Adam) Lipps. Other extended family were precious to his heart.
A graveside service for Daniel is scheduled for 12:00 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
Pastor Tony Birchfield will officiate the service. Pallbearers will include: Larry Street, Chad Deloach, Adam Lipps, Terry Hardin, Anthony McDaniel, and Mike Street.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601 423-282-1521, is honored to serve the family of Daniel Street.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.