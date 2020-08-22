JOHNSON CITY - Daniel Orange Numan, 75, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. Daniel was born to the late Orange Garno Numan and Geraldine Mae Farrell in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Numans Sports Bar and Café in Johnson City, and was a professional pool player for many years.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janis Numan; son, Herbert Numan; step-children, Mark Perkins, Jenora Perkins, Julie Stephan, and Janine Broyles; sisters, Margaret Odell and Kathy Cunningham; brother, Robert Numan; and 9 grandchildren.
