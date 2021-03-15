ELIZABETHTON - Daniel Nicholas King “Rabbit”, age 25, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Daniel was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to Gregory Vincent King, Sr and Tracy Shields. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thurman and Vadie King; and his maternal grandmother, Kay Frances Willetts.
Daniel was a 2014 graduate of New Hanover High School in Wilmington, North Carolina and was a cabinet maker by trade. He was of the Christian faith and loved by everyone. Daniel was an avid outdoorsman who also enjoyed music and making those around him laugh and be happy. He was one of the most honest people you would ever meet and loved being with his family and friends and he loved his pets, “Georgie, Cookie, Lilly and Monk”. His smile was contagious and he will be missed greatly by those who were blessed to know him.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his father, Greg King, Sr., of the home; his mother, Tracy Shields and stepfather, David K. Hunt, of Greeneville, NC; his fiancé, Samantha McGraw, of Wilmington, NC; three brothers, Greg King, Jr., of Pickens, SC, Izaya King and Zachary Maner, both of Elkin, NC. Many cousins, aunts, uncles and a multitude of friends and family also surive.
A service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday.
The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 7:00 PM, on Wednesday or you may view at your convenience after the service. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Daniel. Under his obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. Mountain Home National Cemetery requires that anyone attending the graveside service is required to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com