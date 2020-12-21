Daniel Lee Gardner passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Gardner was born in Kingsport and had resided in Gray, Tennessee since 1967. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and retired from the U. S. Army Reserve having received a Bronze Star during Operation Desert Storm. Mr. Gardner was a retired Manager from Waste Management.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Orval and Rita Gardner; daughter Denise Young and brother Allen D. Gardner. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Weeks) Gardner; son Daniel L. Gardner II; sister Jane Copenhaver (John); brother Michael Gardner (Virginia); grandchildren Daniel Lee Gardner III (Danielle), Brittany Gardner, Darin Gardner and Jared Gardner (Kelsie); great-grandchildren Brice Gardner and Hayden Gardner; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Following visitation, a military graveside service will be conducted by the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Gardner III, Jared Gardner, Darin Gardner, Michael Gardner II, Jason Copenhaver and Daniel Lee Gardner II.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
