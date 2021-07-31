JOHNSON CITY - Daniel James Nunley, 78, of Johnson City TN stepped beyond the curtain of time and went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side. He was the son of the late William and Betty Rose Nunley.
Daniel met the love of his life, his “Babe”, Linda Nunley on June 14, 1969 in Pleasant Hill, Maryland. Together, they spent the remaining 52 years creating a life and Christian home filled with hard work, lots of love, and laughter. In the early 60’s, Daniel proudly served his country with the US Army in Germany. He later enlisted in the US Navy Reserves and joined the Brotherhood of the Navy Seabees. He was a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. In 2004, after 20+ years of honorable service to his country, Daniel retired as a Master Chief from the US Navy.
Daniel was also a highly respected and sought out builder and contractor. He was self-employed alongside his twin brother David, with Nunley Construction Company. He was well known throughout the community for his generosity, compassion, and humble spirit. Daniel faithfully served as a Deacon for 42 years at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ in Johnson City, TN.
Some of his greatest joys, while health permitted, was mowing his yard, meditating and reading his Bible.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was proceeded in death by a son, Michael Thomas Nunley, a sister Mary Lee Barr, twin brother, David F. Nunley, brother Elmer Wayne Nunley, and nephew Jeffery Nunley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda, a daughter, Danielle Draper and her husband Tim of Jonesborough; a son, Steven Nunley and his wife Heather of Evans, Ga; his grandchildren, Daniel Lee Rankin, Josh Rankin and his wife Jamie, Tempia Nunley, Alison (Nunley) Pettit and her husband Logan, Emmalee Nunley, and Macie Nunley; two great grandchildren Lacey James Rankin and Ryan Lee Rankin; and a special niece Lisa Nunley and great niece Anna Nunley; as well as several other extended family.
Graveside Service with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Please enter from State of Franklin Road. Pastor Donny Reagan will be officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service, you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. There will be a celebration of Life Service held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Nunley family. 423-928-2245