A Celebration of Life Service for Daniel James Nunley who passed away July 30, 2021 will be conducted 11:00 AM Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ, 2733 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating.
