JOHNSON CITY - Daniel “Danny” William Edwards, 45, Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Daniel was an active member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for Jack Hicks, Inc., out of North Carolina.
Daniel was preceded in death by his dad, Chalmers Dugger.
Survivors include: his wife of over 20 years, Sheila Edwards; his mom, Barbara Dugger; aunt, Judy Smith; sisters, Lisa Edwards and Kristin Rice; two children, Crystal Cline and her husband Bo and Sarah Lindsey and her husband Garrett; 10 grandchildren, Max, Jacob, Johnny, Elizabeth, Alicia, Lance, Natalie, Tatum, Jemmily and Cody; great grandchild, Illias; several nieces and nephews; and his driving partner, Crystal Mckeehan, who he lovingly referred to as “Sissy”.
A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Edwards family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521