JONESBOROUGH - Daniel “Dan” Edward Luttrell, 65, of Jonesborough, TN, went Home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Knoxville, TN, the only son of Reverend Edward “Bud” Luttrell and Helen Bruce Cash Luttrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Barbra Bunnell and honorary grandson Carson Reed.
Dan was a long-time member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon, and was a teacher of the Royal Ambassadors for many years. He retired after 30+ years from Nuclear Fuel Services and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 9-677 Union. He was an avid fisherman, he competed in many NFS Bass tournaments, and loved to spend summers at the lake. Dan loved to golf and would participate in annual beach golf trips. He also pitched for Cherry Grove Softball. He was a lifelong, loyal, Tennessee Vols, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved participating in fantasy football leagues with his friends, playing Rook, and was a Jimmy Buffett “Parrothead”, but the thing most people remember about Dan Is that he just loved to joke around, & have fun. His daughters called him “Daddy”, his friends called him “Big Dan”, and to his grandkids he will always be “Big Papaw”.
He is survived by his two daughters, Holly Reed and husband Phillip Reed, and Jessica Luttrell and boyfriend Jonathan Garland; five grandchildren, Cash Reed, Skye Reed, Knox Reed, Layla Turner, and Lenox Luttrell; one sister, Brenda Neeley and husband Joe Neeley; one niece, LisaKay Neeley; one nephew, Blake Bunnell; mother of his children, Cynthia Luttrell Hopson; and his two four legged “little buddies” Jack and Sonny.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:30AM-1:00PM at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Pastor Scott Hayes officiating. Committal Service and Internment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Kevin “Odie” Barnett, David Hopson, Daryl Lee, Norman Brown, Greg Leonard, Rusty “Runt” Whitson, Jason Street and Tim Burke. After the burial food will be provided in the Cherry Grove Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Luttrell family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Daniel “Dan” Edward Luttrell and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.