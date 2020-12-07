ELIZABETHTON - Daniel Craig Davis, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence. Daniel was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Jasper Chad Davis and Allie Arnold Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Timbs; and his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Virginia McAmis.
Daniel was a retired truck driver for Roadway Express and was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Carter County School Board and he enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of Abbi and Brady, gardening, woodworking, watching Dodgers baseball, playing cards with his friends and working puzzles, playing games with his wife and family.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his loving wife of 54 years, Nadine McAmis Davis, of the home; two children, Anthony Chad Davis and Whitney Lynn Davis, both of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Billy Bales and special friend Cassidy Joyner, of Baltimore, MD and Danny Bales, of Beaufort, SC; three brothers-in-law and their special friends, Sammy McAmis (Linda Dial), of Watauga, Blaine McAmis (Thelma Reed), of Piney Flats and Ronnie McAmis (Donna Jones), of Elizabethton; two sisters-in-law, Pat (Byron) Bishop, of Johnson City and Deborah Steele, of Elizabethton; three special nieces, Kristen (Eric) Cannon, of Elizabethton, Dr. Lindsey (Andrew) Gouge, of Greenville, SC and Julia (Zac) Breedlove, of Gray; two special great nieces, Abbi Cannon, of Elizabethton and Norah Gouge, of Greenville, SC; two special great nephews, Brady Cannon, of Elizabethton and Cole Gouge, of Greenville, SC; special cousins, Danny and Linda Davis and Chris Davis; and special friends, Rondal and Janice Oliver, Terry and Peggy Morrell, Dallas and Kim William, Estel Taylor, Bill Bishop, Denny Bishop, Austin Goodwin, Chris Wilson and Mason Wilson, Harold Lynn Arnold, Eric and Lisa Wright and the church family at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, the Carter County School Board members and former students of Carter County Schools.
An open visitation for family and friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 9:00 AM until 4:30 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date at the Davis Family Cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Hunter School PPO Cystic Fibrosis Walk-A-Thon or Health Well Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd. Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874 in honor of Daniel.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Michael Grosserode and staff, University Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Tennessee- Dr. Michael McCormick and Donna Heath, Nurse Practitioner, Caris Healthcare and nurse Brooke.
