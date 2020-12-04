GRAY - Daniel C. Pierce, 72, Gray passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Ira & Callie Pierce. He was retired from the Concrete Division of Summers-Taylor. He was a member of Eastview Free Will Baptist Church. He loved working with his hand. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Susie Williams and a sister Geneva Pierce.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years: Alice Nickels Pierce, Two Grandsons: Billy Williams, III and Ray Williams. His brother & sister-in-law: Jim & Maxine Ward.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Steve Dingus and Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Entombment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Mausoleum, Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the Mausoleum at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday will be: Billy Williams, III, Ray Williams, Chad Dowell, Don Dowell, James Ward and James Wiley Ward. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the Mausoleum at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Pierce family