Dana P. Hawkins Faniola, 95, has passed from this world on November 23 to join her heavenly family including husband Frank F. Faniola, Sr. who passed earlier this year.
She is the daughter of Kemper Lowery and Tina Patrick Hawkins. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
She is survived by sons, Lester G. and wife Barbara, Frank F. Jr., and wife Carol; daughters, Rita F. Crosswhite and husband Larry, Tweeter F. Mueller, grandchildren, Elle C. Charnisky (Mike), Vincent G. Faniola (Mitzi), Felicia F. Gregory (Josh), Phillip D. Faniola (Lindsey), Gina F. Olstad (Jace), Creighton S. Crosswhite, Noel J. Mueller III (Sydney), Philip A. Mueller II (Emma); great-grandchildren, Molly Charnisky, Theodore Gregory, Grant Charnisky, Josephine Gregory, Ani Faniola, Ella Kate Faniola, Wyatt James Mueller. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including special niece, Kathy Vincill Busch.
She is predeceased by her parents, brothers, William Brice Hawkins, Claude Hawkins, sisters,
Kate H. Goodman, Bulah H. Vincill.
Dana was, in her words, an 'outsider' meaning she always wanted to be outside and not in the house. She would ride cross country with no problem and exclaim about the 'pretty, pretty
days as she went. She and Frank were able to travel the world and especially loved Australia and Rome. She loved her childhood home/farm in Hansonville VA and made frequent visits to see it as well as Oak Grove School of which she attended. She told stories of the two horses, Kate and Ole Bob and her faithful dog Ole Ring.
She was a fun Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the NHC Bristol staff and Hospice caregivers for their excellent care during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 316 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201.
The family will greet friends to share memories of Dana on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve Dana’s family during this difficult time.