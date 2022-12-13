JOHNSON CITY - Dana Myrl Peters, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to join his beloved wife on Monday, December 12, 2022 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Dana was born September 5, 1938 in Butler, Tennessee to the late Willard Spencer Peters and Winnie Mae (Robinson) Peters. In addition to his parents, Dana was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine (Blevins) Peters; and a sister, Betty (Peters) Lewis.
Dana had been employed as a truck driver in the construction business. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved fishing and carpentry work. Most of all Dana loved his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Dana’s memory include his children, Greg (Wendy) Peters and Angela (Joey) Suder; his grandchildren, Amanda Lopez, Jason Peters, Austin Peters, Justin Suder, Lindsey Suder, and Lauren Suder; his great grandchildren, Ava Lopez, Adrian Lopez, Christian Peters, and Kourtnee Peters; four brothers and sisters; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Dana will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Dana will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Blevins Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Our family would like to especially thank the nurses at Johnson City Medical Center for their exceptional and compassionate care shown to Dana during his stay there.
