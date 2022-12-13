JOHNSON CITY - Dana Myrl Peters, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to join his beloved wife on Monday, December 12, 2022 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Dana was born September 5, 1938 in Butler, Tennessee to the late Willard Spencer Peters and Winnie Mae (Robinson) Peters. In addition to his parents, Dana was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine (Blevins) Peters; and a sister, Betty (Peters) Lewis.

Dana had been employed as a truck driver in the construction business. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved fishing and carpentry work. Most of all Dana loved his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

