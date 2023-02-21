JOHNSON CITY - Dan Thomas Kane, Sr., 81, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Kane was born in Logan, WV to the late Chester and Wilsie Beckett Kane.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1998 as a lab technician. He was a member of Austin Springs United Methodist Church for many years. He served on the board of directors with the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, Family Promise, and United Emmaus Community.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kane was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Salters Kane.
Survivors include: his wife of 33 years, Jaunita Kane; one daughter, Becky Kane; one son, Dan Thomas Kane, Jr., and his wife Heidi; two step-daughters, Melissa Moss and Beth Simmons; seven grandchildren, Brandon Burnette, Sydney Burnette, Thomas Kane, Noah Kane, Audrey Adcock, Meredith Moss and Trent Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Miley Adcock; and one brother, Jim Kane.
The family of Dan Kane will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to any of the following: Austin Springs United Methodist Church, 726 S. Austin Springs Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601, United Emmaus Community, http://www.unitedemmaus.org/donate-online.html, Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, 100 W. 4th Ave., Watauga, TN 37694, or Family Promise, https://familypromisejc.com/donation-needs/.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Kane family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Kane family. (423) 282-1521
