JOHNSON CITY - Dalton “Big D” Weaver at 61 went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2021.
He was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he owned and ran Ocean Bay Contractors for 20 years. He then moved to Johnson City and owned and ran Big D’s Maintenance. Dalton was a big guy with an even bigger heart and was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Caroline Weaver.
He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia “Cindy” Gray and Lisa “Weza” Simpson; nieces, Selina Abbott and Crystal McGhee; along with aunts, cousins, and other loved family members. As well as close life-long friends Tom Edwards, and special friends, Sandy, Jackie, Denise, Diane, and John Boy.
With his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or local animal shelters. Family and friends will have a celebration of Dalton’s life at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Dalton’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
This obituary was lovingly written by Dalton’s sisters.
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dalton “Big D” Weaver.