Dallies Andria Bartley died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.

Andria was born February 22, 1942, in Johnson City to parents Alvin Lee Bartley and Kathryn Deakins Bartley of Erwin. In 1989, upon the death of her father, she moved with her mother to Jacksonville, Florida to live with her sister Rita Lou Bartley Freeman and brother-in-law Albert Henri Freeman.

