Dallies Andria Bartley died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.
Andria was born February 22, 1942, in Johnson City to parents Alvin Lee Bartley and Kathryn Deakins Bartley of Erwin. In 1989, upon the death of her father, she moved with her mother to Jacksonville, Florida to live with her sister Rita Lou Bartley Freeman and brother-in-law Albert Henri Freeman.
Her mother and Albert died in 2005, and she moved back to Johnson City with Rita. In 2007, Rita passed and Andria found a loving home at the Dawn of Hope in Johnson City, where she lived until her death at age 81.
Andria is remembered as a proper and classy lady who enjoyed having her hair and nails done and wearing long dresses and skirts. She had a good sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She enjoyed doing puzzles, baking, singing hymns, and socializing with her friends and caregivers.
Andria was preceded in death by her parents Alvin L. Bartley and Kathryn D. Bartley; her sister Rita B. Freeman; brother-in-law Albert H. Freeman; uncle Theodore E. Deakins and aunt Gertrude B. Deakins; cousin Ellen Deakins Hastie. Survivors include cousins Robert Keith Hastie and Hilary Hastie Hanley. She also leaves behind her friends and caregivers at the Dawn of Hope.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Dawn of Hope who loved Andria and helped her lead a happy and dignified life.
A graveside service for Andria will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday May 20, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Dawn of Hope, Inc., 500 East Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, or other charitable organization of choice.