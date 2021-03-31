ELIZABETHTON - Dallas Wayne Clark, 74, Elizabethton, passed away March 29, 2021 in the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born March 9, 1947 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Clyde & Laura Lyons Clark. He was a retired Welder and Security Officer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. He was a member of the Hawthorne Covenant Bretheran Church.
Survivors include his step-daughter: Destine Johnson, Jonesborough, A Grandson: McKae Johnson. His Siblings: Debbie (Jack) Stout, Conover, North Carolina, Rachel (Wayne) Harr, Danny (Robin) Clark, all of Watauga, Norman (Betty) Stevens and Rondal (Selma) Stevens, all of Johnson City. Two Nieces: Sherry (Acyle) Shepard, Watauga and Heather (Keith) Cole, Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and host of friends. A special friend: Bobby Dugger.
A private family Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 in the Hawthorne Covenant Bretheran Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating.The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Holston Valley Medical Center. It was his wish to be cremated.
