ELIZABETHTON - Dallas Wayne “Butch” Calloway, age 77, of Elizabethton, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Dallas and Mosella Pierce Calloway and was born on October 24, 1945 in Washington County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hyder. Butch was a United States Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his many memories include his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth “Lou” Whittington Calloway; two daughters, Kristy Wagner (Trafton) of Knoxville, TN and Jennie Barber (Tim) of Lafollette, TN; five grandchildren, Hunter Wagner, Chloe Wagner, Jack Bean, Mille Bean and Molly Bean.
A service to celebrate the life of Dallas Wayne “Butch” Calloway will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Mike Berry and Pastor Lou Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Brian Davis, Don Mitchell, Earl Edens, Dennis McGhee, Brian Poteet and Larry Lyons. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wallace and Terry Herron.
The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for the love and care shown to Butch during his illness.
Those how prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Watauga Point United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 409 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
