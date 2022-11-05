ELIZABETHTON - Dallas Wayne “Butch” Calloway, age 77, of Elizabethton, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Dallas and Mosella Pierce Calloway and was born on October 24, 1945 in Washington County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hyder. Butch was a United States Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his many memories include his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth “Lou” Whittington Calloway; two daughters, Kristy Wagner (Trafton) of Knoxville, TN and Jennie Barber (Tim) of Lafollette, TN; five grandchildren, Hunter Wagner, Chloe Wagner, Jack Bean, Mille Bean and Molly Bean.

