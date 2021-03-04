KNOXVILLE - Dallas R. (Tom) Franklin, of Knoxville, born on February 1, 1942, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Tom’s three year battle with leukemia peacefully ended. Tom was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he had a successful 38 year, 6 months, and 10 day career. At the time of his retirement, Tom served as Postmaster of Morristown, TN. During his career he held several Postmaster positions and served as the Manager of Post Office Operations for the Nashville district while domiciled in Chattanooga, TN where he managed 106 post offices in TN and North Georgia. Tom was a mentor, a positive role model, and kind man to all to who knew him. He inspired and influenced many employees to achieve promotions and excel in their own career path. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and of the Catholic faith. Preceded in death by mother and step-father, Ethel and Yates Biggs, Father, Donald Franklin, Brother, Tony Benedetto. Survived by wife of 35 years, Sheila Franklin; daughter, Lara McMillan; son, Tommy Franklin; grandson, Elliott Lipscomb; granddaughters, Eliza Lipscomb and Kristin Franklin, beloved dogs, Milo & Willow; brother - Bill Benedetto (Kathy); sister-in-law, Sheila Benedetto; father & mother-in-law, Herbert & Nina Howard; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Howard (Diane), Don Howard (Nancy); sister-in law, Melody May (Jeff); several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to: Dr. David Aljadir and his staff, Dr. Jim Griffin, Tyler Overstreet, the staff of UT Cancer Center, and the 12th floor nurses and staff at UT Medical Center. Each of you know the many ways you helped this family through some very hard and also some very happy days. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or your local animal shelter. Sail High Our Beloved Tom. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com