BUTLER - Dallas Parker Odom, 87, of Butler, entered peacefully into rest on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the Waters of Roan Highlands, Roan Mountain following a long battle with dementia. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late David Luther & Pauline Hicks Odom. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Dallas was retired from the Raytheon Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Dallas was a member of Elk Mills Christian Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years: Wanette Casey Odom. Four Children: Charles (Debbie) Odom, Rick (Greta) Odom, Debbie (Dennis) Campbell all of Butler and Gene (Kim) Odom of N. Augusta, SC. His Grandchildren: Buck Odom and Tiffany Judd, Five Great Grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 in the Lakeview Cemetery, Butler with the Rev. R.L. Poole officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the Staff at Waters of Roan Highlands for the care and comfort they provided to Dallas (Especially Nurse Megan). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Monday.
