ELIZABETHTON - Dallas C. Pierce, 77, of Elizabethton peacefully passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 11. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Armstrong and Grace Smith Pierce. Dallas was a faithful member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church and had served as a deacon. He had a servant’s heart and was always helping others.
He was a 1963 graduate of Unaka High School and had retired from Mapes Piano String.
Dallas loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James O Pierce and Guerney Pierce and two sisters, Evelyn Williams and Georgia Grindstaff.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Matherly Pierce; a daughter Lisa (Mike) Wells of Jonesborough; a son Gary Pierce and his partner Dauphine Foix of San Antonio, TX; two grandsons, Evan & Andrew Wells; a sister, Patsy Stout; brothers, Rhonda (Shirley) Pierce, Lawrence (Pauletta) Pierce, and Dean (Loretta) Pierce; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Pierce and Wanda Pierce; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Hinshaw and Pastor Bill Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be his nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his church family, close neighbors, and many friends for the support and prayers during his illness. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web -site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Pierce family.