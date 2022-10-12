ELIZABETHTON - Dallas C. Pierce, 77, of Elizabethton peacefully passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 11. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Armstrong and Grace Smith Pierce. Dallas was a faithful member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church and had served as a deacon. He had a servant’s heart and was always helping others.

He was a 1963 graduate of Unaka High School and had retired from Mapes Piano String.

