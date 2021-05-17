JONESBOROUGH - Dallas Barnett, 82, Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord, Friday May 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native of Roan Mountain and was a son of the late Wiley Paul Barnett and Maude Jarrett Barnett. Dallas retired from Appalachian Bible Company and had worked for Smith-Higgins Company for many years. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. Dallas was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Francis and Shirley Barnett; four brothers, Brown, Bob, Ted and Dee Barnett; also a half-brother, Junior Morton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Reece Barnett; four children, Tammy Lones and husband, Michael of Jonesborough, Angela Haren and husband, Brad of Johnson City, Dallas Chadwick Barnett and Jessica Loveday of Sevierville and Phillip Barnett of Jonesborough; a sister, Jean McGee of Johnson City; a sister-in-law, Nancy Barnett of Telford; brothers-in-law, David Reece and wife, Marion, Timothy Reece and wife, Diana, Daniel Reece and wife, Rebecca; sister-in-law, Becky McNeese and husband, Jerry; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Gage and husband, Ryan, Emily Wolfe and husband, Jay, Alex Nelson and wife, Jodie, Kathleen Nelson all of Iowa and Mollie Haren and Dustin Simms of Johnson City, Ashley Haren, Billy Haren and wife, Sarah; nine-teen great-grandchildren, Aeden, Kieran, Preston, Bentley, Jayla, Hunter, Devin, Logan, Paisley, Jordan, Jarrod, Bella, Andon, Mia, Savannah, Blakely, Jacob, Oliver and Landon; special friend, Fred Eades and wife, Judy; many other special dear family, friends, church family and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dallas will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 2110 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 AM Friday in the McCarty Cemetery, Telford with Rev. David Foster officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Barnett family. 423-928-2245