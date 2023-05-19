JOHNSON CITY - Dalene Crowe Bowman, age 87, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Crowe and Virginia Smith Crowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Crowe, Samuel Crowe, and Gary Crowe; and one sister, Betty Lois Garren.

Dalene was a 1954 graduate of ETSU Training School. She married Joe Lynn Bowman on December 11, 1955. Together they joined hands and began a wonderful life together as in 1959 they founded Modern Equipment Company which was a local Farm and Construction Machinery Dealer in Johnson City, Greeneville and Abingdon and ran it until retirement in 2006. She was a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church where she served as head of the flower decorating committee, was a member of the choir and a children’s Sunday school teacher. She helped on the family farm, Bowman Dairy, that she and her husband had from 1980 until 1990.

