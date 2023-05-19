JOHNSON CITY - Dalene Crowe Bowman, age 87, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Crowe and Virginia Smith Crowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Crowe, Samuel Crowe, and Gary Crowe; and one sister, Betty Lois Garren.
Dalene was a 1954 graduate of ETSU Training School. She married Joe Lynn Bowman on December 11, 1955. Together they joined hands and began a wonderful life together as in 1959 they founded Modern Equipment Company which was a local Farm and Construction Machinery Dealer in Johnson City, Greeneville and Abingdon and ran it until retirement in 2006. She was a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church where she served as head of the flower decorating committee, was a member of the choir and a children’s Sunday school teacher. She helped on the family farm, Bowman Dairy, that she and her husband had from 1980 until 1990.
She loved traveling in the motorhome and spending winters in Florida. She enjoyed singing karaoke and country music as well loved playing the piano. Dalene loved the beach vacations and the annual trips to the Amish County in Ohio. To her husband, she was the wife of the century and to her children she was the mother of the year.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joe Lynn Bowman; four sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Bowman, David Bowman and wife Liz, Eddie Bowman and wife Robin, and Stephen Bowman and wife Kim; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bonnie C. Hathaway.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 22, 2023 from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Pastor Rick Powell officiating.
Committal Service and Interment will follow at 2:00PM in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.