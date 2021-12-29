JONESBOROUGH - Dale Peters, 64, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his residence.
Dale was born in Washington County to the late Rudolph and Margaret Hill Peters.
Dale began working for General Shale when he was 17 years old and stayed for 35 years, until that plant shut down.
He enjoyed time outdoors, especially fishing, with his family.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by: his wife of 37 years, Linda Peters; and one brother, Darrell Peters.
Survivors include: his son, Chris Peters and his wife Leslie; one grandson, Ryan Peters; two brothers, Ricky Peters and his wife Melody and Tim Peters and his wife Barbara; one sister, Donna Vance; one sister-in-law, Wynona Carver and her husband Lester; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Peters family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Peters family. (423) 282-1521.