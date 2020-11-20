HAMPTON - Dale Earlean Roberts Whitehead, 78, Hampton, entered her heavenly home Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence with her family following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was born November 4, 1942 in the Tiger Creek community to Gladys Roberts Ostrowski and resided with her grandparents Cordia & Bert Roberts. Dale was a 1961 graduate of Hampton High School. She worked in various bakeries in Elizabethton including Giant, Food Lion, Publix and Food City and was well known in Elizabethton for her bright and friendly smile. She was a devout member of Morgan Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother and grandparents, Dale was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Louis Whitehead. Survivors include her daughter Vickie Whitehead Jenkins, Deltona FL, a daughter Lisa (Dana) Blackburn, Hampton, and son Gregory (Celena) Whitehead, Hampton; 5 grandchildren, Allison Jenkins, Kayla Jenkins, Stone Hutchinson, Kelli Blackburn, and Seth Whitehead. She is also survived by her faithful companion, Smokey the cat.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Memorial Funeral Chapel with her son, Rev. Greg Whitehead, officiating. Music will be by Kayla Jenkins. Active Pallbearers will be: Stone Hutchinson, Dana Blackburn, Mike Hill, Kody Jones, Danny Winters, and Willie Morgan, Honorary Pallbearers will be: Wayne Blevins, Zane Blevins, Bobby Blevins, Jim Taylor, and the members of Morgan Chapel FWB Church. For those who prefer to send a memorial in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Morgan Chapel FWB Church, P. O. Box 112, Hampton, TN 37658. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family