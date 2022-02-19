JOHNSON CITY - Dale Browning, 74, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at The Waters in Johnson City.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Washington County. He was the son of the late Clyde and Dora Burleson.
Dale retired from Washington County School System. He enjoyed working in the yard and in the garden. Dale was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-six years, Linda Buckingham Brown Browning; two sons, Bobby Brown, Jr. and his wife Kelly and Johnny Browning and his wife Connie; special loving granddaughter, Emily Brown; two sisters, Gaynell McGee and her husband Ross and Wanda Holland and her husband Marlen; special friend, Linda Tallmadge; special sister-in-law, Edna Bracken; special nieces, Donna Smith and Patsy James; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Dale Browning will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Monday, February 21, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A graveside committal service will be conducted at 12:00 pm Tuesday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am Tuesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.