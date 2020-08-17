JOHNSON CITY - Dale Brian Greer, 55, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Nebraska and was a son of the late Frank and Patricia Hughes Greer. Dale worked for Petro Services of Kingsport. He was a member of Cherokee Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Lee Greer.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Ervin Greer; a son, Jordan Greer of Johnson City; three sisters, Gloria Helle, Sharon Barnett and husband, Sam and Debbie Patterson and husband, Pat all of Johnson City; a sister-in-law, Sandy Greer Quigley; also several nieces and nephews;
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Greer Family.