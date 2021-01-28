Dakota Lynn Oliver, infant child of Travis Edward Oliver and Brianna Nicole Pierce, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from the Johnson City Medical Center.
Those left to remember Dakota in loving memory, in addition to the parents, include Dakota’s maternal grandfather, Lonnie Ray Pierce, of Valley Forge; maternal grandmother, April Rash, of the home; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Bill and Kathy Oliver, of Hampton; a cousin, Kayden Gregory Heatherly, of the home; an aunt, Daisy Lynn Rash, of the home; an uncle, Jacob Scott Hill, of Elizabethton; maternal great grandparents, Sherry and Gene Hicks, of the home and Otis Rash, of West Jefferson, NC; and maternal great-great-grandmother, Reba Rash, of West Jefferson, NC.
A graveside service to celebrate Dakota’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Wilson Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Elizabethton with Reverend Dwayne Calhoun, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the Wilson Cemetery at 12:50 PM on Friday.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the family of Dakota Lynn Oliver. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.