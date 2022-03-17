Daisy Lewis Buckles went to heaven on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at NHC in Johnson City. Daisy was a loving and caring Christian woman who cared deeply about her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Buckles; mother, Rissie Campbell; father, Issac Lewis; daughter, Shirley Adams; grandson, Tommy Laws; and brothers, Aster Lewis and Cicero Lewis.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Sue Murray and Linda Garrido Lecca; brother Homer Lewis and wife Jewel; grandchildren, Jerry Adams, Amber Burke, Angela McPeak, Tracy Hall, Brenda Davis, Sara Cade, and David Murray; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at Monte Vista Funeral Home, in the chapel, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00am.
Daisy will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Buckles family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Daisy Buckles and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.