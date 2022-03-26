JOHNSON CITY - Daisy Lee Walters, 93, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the NHC Health Care Center of Johnson City. She was a native of Jonesborough and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Denny Livingston. Mrs. Walters retired from the Johnson City Medical Center where she had worked as a Respiratory Therapist. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church of Jonesborough where she had taught the Challenger Class for many years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Darrell Walters in 1978; a daughter, Donna K. Archer; two brothers, George M. Livingston and Claude Livingston and a sister, Violet Blackburn and a half -brother, Blane “Bill” Livingston.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Walters Bower and her husband, Randy of Lynchburg, VA, Denny L. Walters and his wife, Amy of Somerset, KY and Gordon W. Walters of Johnson City; two brothers, Wayne Livingston and his wife, Mary of Johnson City and Charles Daniel Livingston and his wife, Gale of Louisiana; grandchildren, Todd Archer, Kevin Archer, Kelley Story, Darril Walters, Elizabeth Davis, Stacie Bower, Dane Bower, Lucas Walters and Chloe Walters; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mrs. Walters will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022 in the Eden Cemetery at Greenwood Drive, Jonesborough, TN with Pastor Mark Harrod officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 260 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245.