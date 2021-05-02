JONESBOROUGH - Daisy Calloway Headrick, 77, of Jonesborough, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin.
She was born January 24, 1944, in Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Calloway and Sara Roberta Hughes Calloway. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Headrick, and two brothers, Robert Calloway and Guy Calloway.
Daisy attended Boones Creek School. She loved admiring all the beauty that God made, and the outdoors was her favorite place to be. She had a wonderful love for all animals, and she loved children (especially twins).
Left to cherish her memory are her family: Cecil and Anne Casteel, with whom she resided for over 40 years, as well as David Casteel (Jimmie), Mike Casteel (Lori), Tony Casteel, and John Casteel (Dena); and special friends, Elda Ledford, Mary Miller, and Carolyn Sells.
In observance of current CDC recommendation, an outdoor graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2020, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Services will be officiated by Reverend Kenneth Grindstaff. Friends and family who wish to attend are asked to arrive by 1:50 PM at the chapel portico, and to adhere to health and safety guidelines.
Special thanks to Becky and the other staff of Amedysis Hospice, as well as to Sherry, Sonya, and all the dedicated workers at the Center on Aging that dearly loved Daisy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daisy’s honor to St. Jude’s.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.