Daisy C. Banner
ERWIN - Daisy C. Banner, age 92, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. A native of Erwin, Daisy is a daughter of the late Charlie and Minnie (Hollifield) Doan. She was a member of Buffalo Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. She enjoyed crocheting, stitchery, Humming Bird watching and rose gardening. In addition to her parents, Daisy is preceded in death by her husband: Charles Banner; daughters: Judy Whitson and LeAnna Miller; and all of her siblings.
Daisy C. Banner has left behind to cherish her memory: Children: Lois Fleenor, Mary Constable and husband, Edward, James Banner and wife, Sissy, Roger Banner and wife, Hope, Connie Whaley and husband, Steve, Debra Doan, Ronnie Banner and wife, Sandy, Clyde Banner, Grover Banner and wife, Hey-mi; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Daisy C. Banner in a committal service to be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Jones Cemetery. Reverend Freddie Bennett will officiate. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:45 pm on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Eddie Constable, Charles Alan Banner, Jimmie Banner, Joey Lynn Vance, Ronnie Banner and Roger Banner.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin