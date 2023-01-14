JONESBOROUGH - D. Lynn Baskett, 68, of Jonesborough passed peacefully at his home January 11, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
Lynn was born February 26, 1954 in Johnson City, Tn. and resided his entire life in Jonesborough.
Along with his parents and brother, he helped build one of the most successful dairy farms in East Tennessee. Echo Hills produced countless championship Holstein cattle in the many years that it was operating.
Lynn was known as a person that would lend a helping hand to anyone. He loved to laugh and give his friends and loved ones a “hard time”. His favorite past time was riding horses, especially his beloved Rusty.
He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Papaw, Brother, and Friend that will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Wanda (Luster) Baskett. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Daniels Baskett; children, Kim Fleming (Cody Dickens) and Josh Baskett both of Blountville; his brother, Jim Baskett (Karen Jones) also of Blountville; stepchildren, Meagan Squires (Jimmy) and Michael Tisdale (Trish) of Illinois; and 12 grandchildren that he loved dearly.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided in his last days.
Services will be held at a later date.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Baskett family.
Condolences may be shared, and memories may be viewed by visiting www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-913-4818) is honored to serve the Baskett family during this difficult time.
