D. Joan Furches, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Minister Harry A. Cole and Aileen Walters Cole, born to them on January 13, 1934 in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Joan was a business owner in Jonesborough, Tennessee from November 1965 until 2016, owning and operating three different businesses; Furches Variety Store, The Emporium and Jonesborough Antique Mart. She was active in many of Jonesborough activities; The Progressive Dinner, she started Jonesborough Trick or Treats, by collecting money from merchants, she organized 4th of July fireworks for many years. November 29, 2015 was proclaimed Joan Furches day by the Jonesborough Board of Mayor & Alderman for her commitment to Jonesborough.
Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Robert H. Cole, her daughter, Cynthia K. Furches, her grandsons, B.J. Chase and William A. Greenlee, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sue Chase (Bill) of Conklin and Lesa Joan Torbett of the home, two grandsons, Jason A. Greenlee of Jonesborough and Michael A. Chase of Erwin, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will be missed by her much loved sister-in-law, Gladys Cole, special friend, Maxie Fox-English and cousin Faye Miller along with many others left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for D. Joan Furches will be conducted on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Craig Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Church Cemetery with Jason Greenlee, Fred Kemp, Christopher Lee, Robert Cole, Jonathan Cole and Ben Watkins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Greenlee, Luke Cole and Wade Cole.
The Furches Family will receive friends in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services on Sunday after 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
Joan was a member of Union Christian Church and her wish was that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Union Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 3639 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough Tennessee, 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Furches Family.