ELIZABETHTON - Cynthia Rose Turner Peters, 66, Elizabethton, went to be with her Lord Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 14, 1955 in Danville, Virginia to the late Edward & Doris Hamlett Turner. She was a graduate of the Dan River High School in Danville, Virginia and attended Danville Community College. She had lived in Elizabethton for the past 12 years. Cynthia loved Crafts and playing the piano. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she served as pianist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Deborah Turner.
Survivors include her husband: Jackie Peters. Her Sister: Lora Turner and a brother: Roger Turner both of Ringold, Virginia. Several nieces & nephews. Her Step-Daughter: Melody Vaughn, Three Step-Grandchildren: Megan Kern, Morgan Cox and Danielle Peters. Her four legged furry friends: Boots and Cody.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Cynthia will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Roe and Rev. Sherrill Nave officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in the Floral Hills Cemetery, Danville, Virginia. Active Pallbearers will be The Deacons Fellowship of Fairview Baptist. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Church Family and Choirs of other churches where she had served as pianist. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Rev. Gary Roe, Rev. Sherrill Nave, Deacons Fellowship and Doctor Bass and the Nursing Staff of ICU, Johnson City Medical Center. Friends may register their presence at Fairview Baptist Church between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Family will not be present. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
