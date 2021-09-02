Cynthia “Elayne” Buchanan, age 67, formerly of Elizabethton, presently of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from her residence. Cynthia was born in Adrian, Michigan to the late Earl Buchanan and Louise Willis Buchanan Jones of Dublin, Ohio. In addition to her father, Cynthia is also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Buchanan, Sr.; her son, Timothy Buchanan; and aunts and uncles Stella Buchanan, Jim and Lois Clement, Bill and Geneva Fleenor and Cleo Clark
Cynthia was a very caring lady who loved her family dearly. She was an excellent homemaker that always put her family first. A devoted wife of 36 years and a Christian lady who took her family and children to church from a very young age, Cynthia was a member of East River Park Christian Church and enjoyed shopping, caring for animals, watching Nascar and football, eating out, and especially spending time with her granddaughter, Brooke.
Those left to cherish Cynthia’s many wonderful memories in addition to her mother include her children, Christy Morris (Jon), Patty Glover (Jamie), Jimmy Buchanan and Tammy Norris (Gene); her sister, Linda Holt; her grandchildren, (special grandchild) Brooke Smith, Jonathan Morris, James Glover, Timmy Norris, Brittany Norris, Kayla Buchanan, Richard Buchanan, Brandon Buchanan, Cameron Buchanan, Bryson Buchanan, Jeremy Buchanan, Joseph Hinkle, Ashton Bowers and Summer Hopson; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and step siblings also survive, as well as a special nephew, Tim Holt (Julie) and two special nieces, Misty Eicher (Mel) and Naomi Berry (Ryan).
A service to celebrate the life of Cynthia “Elayne” Buchanan will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Trevor Knight officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Tim Holt, Jon Morris, Greg Smith Jr., James Glover, Ashton Bowers and Matt Sherfey. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Norris, Jeremy Buchanan and Ed Morris.
The family would like to thank Andrea Greene, Angel Bowen and Hospice Nurse –Morgan, who was with her when she passed away.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 in honor of Cynthia.
