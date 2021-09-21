Cynthia “Cindy” Lynne Elzea lost her long fight with Covid on the morning of September 20, 2021, in Johnson City. Cindy was a very special lady who had a deep love for her late husband, Eric, who died in March of this year. In addition to her husband, Cindy was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Michael Elzea, on September 5, 2021.
Cindy was a caring, loving mother of two boys, David Elzea and Jared Elzea of the home. Cindy loved her job as a teacher’s instructional aid and often as a substitute teacher in the Washington County school system for nine years. Cindy’s love for children was reflected in the many get well cards she received from them while in the hospital.
Cindy was a Christian, accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior, at the age of eleven and baptized at Buffalo Valley Christian Church.
Cindy was born February 24, 1977, to Connie Castle Buchanan (Jim) and Bobby Castle who survive along with her loving aunts, Jama Webb, and Robin Penix; uncles Bruce Castle, Eugene Castle, Eddie Castle, and several cousins. Her devotion was to her family for their well-being and protection. Whatever school activity either of her boys happened to be in, the loudest cheer from the stands was always Cindy’s. Her smile and loving personality will be, and is, greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family of Cynthia “Cindy” Lynne Elzea will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Craig Shelton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Larry Pate and Gary Amos. An entombment service will be conducted at 2 pm Friday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Friday.
