KINGSPORT - Cynthia (Cindy) Johnson Hawkins, 68, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer and a short struggle with COVID-19.
Cindy was born April 2, 1953 to the late Frank P. Johnson, Sr. and Elizabeth Jewell Lucas Johnson in Kingsport where she resided her entire life. She was an old-fashioned public health registered nurse of 38 years with Sullivan County Regional Health Department, retiring in 2014. Cindy was a passionate advocate for those less fortunate, supervising the Help Us Grow Successfully (HUGS) and Children’s Special Services (CSS) nurses. She served on several public service boards throughout her life.
Left to cherish Cindy’s memory are her husband of 33 years, Aaron Hawkins; son, Dr. Brandon Hawkins; brother, Dr. Frank Johnson (Ellen); twelve nieces and nephews; eighteen great-nieces and nephews; and ten great-great-nieces and nephews.
Cindy requested that no formal services be held at this time. The family requests that you leave a comment on Cindy’s tribute wall at www.oakhillfh.com for memorial services to be held at a later date when the danger of COVID-19 subsides. Please provide your name, how you knew Cindy and kind words with stories to be shared. Cindy’s online obituary will be updated when services are scheduled. Please check the website often for these updates.
In lieu of flowers, Cindy requested that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, 380 Massengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617 or www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org
The care of Cynthia Hawkins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.