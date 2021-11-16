ELIZABETHTON - CW05 Roxanne M. Haskill, USMC (Ret.) age 67, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her residence. Roxanne was born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Robert William Smith and Mary Ann Bailey Smith. In addition to her parents, Roxanne was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert William Smith, Jr.
Roxanne retired from the United States Marine Corps and was the first female Marine band conductor. She served in the Gulf War and was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Roxanne taught music at ETSU for the Wind Ensemble. She loved teaching music to students, drawing, football and she especially loved her cats and her family.
Those left to cherish Roxanne’s memory include a brother, Jeffrey P. Smith of Elizabethton, and her sister, Lori Smith Livingston of Clermont, Florida.
A graveside service to honor the life of CW05 Roxanne M. Haskill, USMC (Ret.) will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex – 215 Heroes Drive) with Father Dennis Kress officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the ASPCA online by visiting ASPCA.org/donate.
