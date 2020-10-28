ELIZABETHTON - Curtis Blaine Hyder, Jr., age 46, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and his sister, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Curtis was born in Johnson City to Curtis Blaine Hyder, Sr. and Pat Nave Shorter, of Elizabethton. He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Tina Renee Hyder; his paternal grandparents, Nathan and Mamie Hyder; his step father, Larry Michael Shorter; and his father-in-law, Alvin Carl Proffitte.
Curtis was kind hearted and would help anyone. He was a wonderful father, husband and son and loved his family greatly. He had worked as a stocker in retail and was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kimberly Marie Hyder; a son, Austin Blaine Hyder; his mother, Pat Shorter; his father, Curtis Blaine Hyder, Sr. and wife Debbie; his maternal grandparents, Willie and Ruth Nave; his step brother, Randy Lewis, Jr.; and three step sisters, Nikki McAllister and husband Jason, Summer Fields and husband Lawrence and Lindsey Mussard and husband Derek. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, other extended family, and his special friends, Brent Odom, Steve Weller and Dillon Moya also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Curtis Blaine Hyder, Jr. will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery with Reverend David Shorter, officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 PM.
The family will also hold a celebration of life service for Curtis at a later time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Riverview Baptist Church, 1419 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in memory of Curtis.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Curtis and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.