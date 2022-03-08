CHUCKEY - Crystal Rose (Hensley) Payne, age 45, of Chuckey, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home. A native of Asheville, NC, Crystal is a daughter of Alvin and Charlotte (King) Hensley. She was very outdoorsy and enjoyed hiking, riding bikes, camping and 4-wheeling. Crystal loved her Camaro, but she loved family more than anything. Her babies were her world. Crystal is preceded in death by her brother, James Alvin Hensley and her step-father, Arville Hensley.
Crystal Rose (Hensley) Payne leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband: Chris Payne; parents: Alvin and Charlotte Hensley; daughters: Natosha Fowler Lawson and husband Garrett, Autumn Knight (Tyler McCormick), Madisyn Whittmore; son: Travis Fowler and wife, Courtney; grandchildren: Bentley Fowler, Axel Fowler, Emilia Lawson and Beau Lawson; step-sons: Christopher Payne and Hunter Payne; step-daughter: Savannah Payne; sister: Alissia Hensley (Haskell Payne); grandmother: Louella King.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presences and we offer tribute and remember the life of Crystal Rose (Hensley) Payne in a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Brown will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 11, 2022 in Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwinThese arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Crystal Rose (Hensley) Payne through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187