COON RAPIDS, MN - Surrounded by loved ones, Crawford Alexander Smith Jr., 72 of Coon Rapids, Minnesota passed away April 26, 2022 at home. Born November 21, 1949 in Elizabethton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Crawford Alexander Smith Sr., and Rita Marilyn Wild Smith; His Sister Sherry and Larry Bowling and his niece Tammy Arrowood.
Survivors include his wife Bobbi Ann Smith, daughter Cary Rogers(Rich),and grandson Donovan Alexander Rogers. Sibling Survivors include sisters Vickie Smith(Carla), Donna Page(Harry Sr.) and one brother Eddie Smith. He had multiple nieces and nephews.
After growing up on the farm Crawford had developed an excellent work ethic. He put himself through college by working nights as the projectionist for ETSU student center. He had a double Major of Math and Physics. Crawford’s was recognized for his intelligence by being accepted to the MENSA society. He demonstrated an excellent ability to solve complex problems. After spending time in Unisys Production Control he learned how the manufacturing systems worked. From this knowledge he became a software developer, systems analyst, Project Manager and Senior Software Executive in several companies. Crawford’s abilities allowed him to succeed across multiple industries like Computer Manufacturers, Logistics and Trucking, Electronics, Space Shuttle Rocket Boosters and Major Software Developers.
Unfortunately he became ill and had to retire at 50 years old and was never able to return. This is where the true fighter in Crawford came out as he fought his illness for over 20 years with declining health. Anytime there was a question on any subject the whole Smith family said let’s call “Doe”. This was a nickname his Mother gave him as he was always a man who was soft spoken and had a huge heart. What he endured was unbelievable but his greatest success was being married for over 50 years and raising a beautiful daughter.
A special recognition goes out to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Mn and Jacksonville, Fl for their excellent healthcare support over the last 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to American Liver Foundation, and Donate Life America an organization that works towards increasing the number of donated organs available to save and heal lives through transplantation. Or better yet, register to become an organ donor.