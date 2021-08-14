JOHNSON CITY - Craig Allen Lapham passed away on March 19, 2020 in his home in Johnson City, TN.
Craig was born to Art and Maxine (Rye) Lapham, in Wichita, KS on July 16, 1953. Not long after his birth, Craig moved to Aberdeen, SD with Maxine while Art was stationed in Okinawa. After Art returned from his deployment, the family moved to Big Stone City, SD for 6 years before settling in LaMoure, ND.
Craig graduated from LaMoure High School in 1971 and went to NDSU (go bison!) to become a pharmacist. He worked in Green Bay, WI (go pack go!) as a pharmacist before returning to Medical School at Hahnemann Medical College (now Drexel) in Philadelphia, PA and becoming a neurologist. While finishing his residency at Wake Forest, Craig married Penny Morrison, with whom he would eventually have two children, Ryen and Zane. Craig then joined a medical practice in Johnson City, TN where he would work until retirement.
Craig loved old westerns, listening to music, and socializing with friends and family. Additionally, he had a great sense of humor (sometimes appropriate, sometimes not). He also enjoyed many sports—particularly wrestling, football, and golf, but also played baseball and basketball with his children. He is survived by his sons, Ryen and Zane, as well as Ryen’s wife Lacey, their son Lawrence (Ren), and his beloved dog Pepper.
At the time of Craig’s passing, a funeral service could not be held. Now that we can gather in groups, a memorial service has been scheduled for Sunday, August 22nd at the Johnson City Country Club’s Roane Room, 1901 E Unaka Ave, Johnson City, TN. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, eulogies will be given at 2:30 pm. Join us in celebrating Craig’s life, sharing memories, and telling stories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).