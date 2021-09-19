LIMESTONE - Coy Robert Bennett, age 76, of Limestone, TN, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Coy was a native of Washington County, TN. He graduated from Lane High School and retired from Burlington Industries. Coy was a fan of UT Vols, New York Yankees, and Washington D.C. Football team.
Coy was preceded in death by his parents, Arville and Linda Ward Bennett, infant sister and three brothers. Brother Mack Bennett in 2004, sister Carolyn Bennett Jalloul in 2011.
He is survived by three sisters, Grace Bennett of Limestone, Bessie Moffit (Terry) of Bakersville, North Carolina, Linda Arlene Blevins (Mark) of Elizabethton TN, brother, Russell Bennett of Piney Flats, TN and sister-in-law Janice Bennett of Johnson City, TN.
He was Uncle to niece’s Katie, Mollie, and Breanna, nephews George Robert Moffitt and Mark Blurs.
Coy will be missed by family and friends for he was always smiling and telling jokes. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend.
Coy donated his body to James H. Quillen College of Medicine in 2011. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors in ICU for the care they gave our brother. We want to thank Coy’s long time physician Dr. James Clark.