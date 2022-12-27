2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
ERWIN - We are saddened to announce the passing of Coy Edwards, age 86, of Erwin TN. Coy gained his heavenly wings on Sunday, December 18, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Coy was born in Yancey Co, NC to Braskie Edwards and Lula (Tolley) Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Coy was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. His greatest joy was taking his grandchildren camping and creating cherished memories with them. Coy loved working on classic cars and bicycles and restored many of them over the years. He also enjoyed going to classic car shows. He was employed by Summers-Taylor, Inc. for 40 years, from which he retired in 2001. He was a member of Mountain Dale Free Will Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Edwards of Erwin, TN; three loving children including two daughters, Mitzi Edwards of Jonesborough TN , Kimberly Edwards Ritchings and her husband Kirk Ritchings of Charlotte N.C.; son, Jeff Edwards of Johnson City, TN ; four grandchildren, Laurel Edwards, Ben Edwards, Gabe Ritchings and Maggie Ritchings; brother, S.J. Edwards of Marion, NC and several nieces and nephews.
It was Coy’s wishes to be cremated and no formal service held. There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the care he received from his doctors and medical staff and to Amedisys Home Health Care.
Professional services for the Edwards Family are being provided by Hux and Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683
