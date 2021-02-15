ELIZABETHTON - Coy Edward Lane, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee a son of the late Step Father, Fred Herbert Cade and Mother, Cora Lee Lane. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Fronie and Luther Bowers; and one brother-in-law, Ed Seals.
Coy a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church in Elizabethton. He was employed as a custodian for the Johnson City School System, and later in life worked as an Electrician for Commercial Refrigeration and HEB. He was a member of the Elizabethton VFW. He enjoyed gardening, canning, watching westerns, fly-fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren listening to fishing stories. Coy was known for helping anyone who was in need.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, June “Susie” Lane; three sons, Michael Lane and fiancé Chelsea, Coy Ray Lane and wife Megan, and Adam Lane and wife Penny; 8 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 2 great granddaughters; 1 great grandson; one sister, Betty Ruth Seals; one brother and sister-in-law, James Edward Grasham and wife Maeagle; four brother and sister-in-laws, Wade Ballard and wife Carolyn, Dale Ballard and wife Patricia, Ray Ballard and wife Teresa, and Ron Ballard and wife Phuong; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 2:00 PM in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
